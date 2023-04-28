Northern Indiana VA clinics gear up for annual ‘VA2K’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - VA clinics across northern Indiana are gearing up for their annual “VA2K” to help support homeless veterans in our community.

It’s happening Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the front entrance of the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.

The event features a 1.24-mile walk and encourages participants to donate hygiene and new/packaged clothing items for veterans in need.

Anyone is welcome, and it is free to attend.

The suggested donation items are enclosed below:

Dish soap

Sponges

Paper towels

Laundry detergent/pods

Toilet paper (4 packs)

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Body wash

Soap

Kitchen-ware (flatware, cups, plates, etc.)

Towels

Wash cloths

