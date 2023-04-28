Northern Indiana VA clinics gear up for annual ‘VA2K’
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - VA clinics across northern Indiana are gearing up for their annual “VA2K” to help support homeless veterans in our community.
It’s happening Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the front entrance of the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.
The event features a 1.24-mile walk and encourages participants to donate hygiene and new/packaged clothing items for veterans in need.
Anyone is welcome, and it is free to attend.
The suggested donation items are enclosed below:
- Dish soap
- Sponges
- Paper towels
- Laundry detergent/pods
- Toilet paper (4 packs)
- Toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Body wash
- Soap
- Kitchen-ware (flatware, cups, plates, etc.)
- Towels
- Wash cloths
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.