Northern Indiana VA clinics gear up for annual ‘VA2K’

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - VA clinics across northern Indiana are gearing up for their annual “VA2K” to help support homeless veterans in our community.

It’s happening Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the front entrance of the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.

The event features a 1.24-mile walk and encourages participants to donate hygiene and new/packaged clothing items for veterans in need.

Anyone is welcome, and it is free to attend.

The suggested donation items are enclosed below:

  • Dish soap
  • Sponges
  • Paper towels
  • Laundry detergent/pods
  • Toilet paper (4 packs)
  • Toothpaste
  • Deodorant
  • Body wash
  • Soap
  • Kitchen-ware (flatware, cups, plates, etc.)
  • Towels
  • Wash cloths

