New Indiana state budget promises to have impact in South Bend, St. Joe County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers passed a new state budget early Friday morning that promises to have a lot of impact in South Bend and St. Joseph County.

Here’s a few items that jumped off the page:

Improvements at South Bend International Airport

The new Indiana state budget promises to be the ticket to easier passenger arrivals and departures at the South Bend International Airport.

It includes a $7.4 million appropriation for the airport. It’s unusual for the airport to receive state funds, but the types of improvements in this project are the kind that there is no federal funding for.

It targets the arrival and departure of passengers as they make their way to and from the airport — before they get on, or after they get off a plane.

“For example, if you are somebody who has a disability, when you walk in from our parking lot, you’ve got to walk down that ramp, walk into the roadway. And when you get back over toward the terminal building, you’ve got to go back up the ramp, and then you’re on the sidewalks and then you can get into the building,” said Mike Daigle, CEO and executive director of the St. Joseph County Airport Authority. “So, one of the things we’re working on is, how do we make this better how do we make this safer? Not just again people with disabilities, but the overall public. How do we make it getter smoother faster?”

The project also calls for modernizing the airport signage and addressing the aesthetics of the front of the building, perhaps as a compliment to what they’re doing now by replacing the 40-year-old windows on the front of the terminal.

New inn at Potato Creek State Park

Money to build a new inn at Potato Creek State Park was included in the new Indiana state budget. It is hoped that it will go a long way in fulfilling a promise made some 20-plus years ago.

In February, the House appropriated $100 million to build a new inn or lodge at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty. That’s twice as much as had been appropriated for the same project just two years earlier in the current state budget.

“The $100-million appropriation stayed in the budget,” Indiana Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) told 16 News Now. “It is its own line item this biennium. That’s the first time it’s been its own line item. It has been a part of several projects vying for a pool of money in the past.”

Teshka defended the $100-million figure, saying it was part of a $44 billion budget and that water and sewer service still must be extended to the site.

It’s Teshka’s hope that if the project comes in under budget, that the surplus could be used for other park improvements.

“For all intents and purposes, that project is a go,” Teshka said. “So, there are already folks who’ve responded to a request for proposals for architecture. There’s some surveying going on, and it’s my understanding DNR is ready to move forward full steam ahead now that this budget has passed as soon as it’s signed by the governor.”

Upgrades at Byers Softball Complex

Indiana’s new state budget includes dollars for diamonds in South Bend. In this case we’re talking about baseball diamonds.

The budget includes $3 million for improvements at the Byers Softball Complex at Sample Street and Mayflower Road. That’s above and beyond the action lawmakers took earlier to free up money for improvements at Four Winds Field.

At Byers, there aren’t enough diamonds to handle league play and the many tournaments hosted there that help boost the local economy.

“Currently, there’s really four tournament-grade fields out there, but there are three other fields we could use as well,” said Aaron Perri, executive director of South Bend Venues Parks and Arts. “We intend to upgrade those, make those tournament quality as well.”

There’s more than a sports component to the project. There’s a general improvement plan for the park surrounding the fields that is designed to make things more family friendly.

“I also envision an enhanced kids play area, a splash pad, you know, something that families come to,” Indiana Sen. David Niezgodski (D-South Bend) told 16 News Now. “The neighborhood is going to abound in all of the success this is going to bring.”

The project is unusual in that the state dollars being used will come from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians under the terms of the compact between the state and the tribe.

