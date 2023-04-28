Mishawaka city leaders observe Workers Memorial Day; discuss planned monument

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - City leaders in Mishawaka took a moment on Friday morning to observe Workers Memorial Day.

Leaders took time at City Hall to remember those who were killed or injured on the job site.

During the service, the city announced it will be placing a worker’s memorial monument at the Ball Band Memorial site on Mishawaka Avenue.

During the event, Joe Carbone, the president of the AFl-CIO Northern Indiana chapter shared how Friday’s gesture was important to local workers across Michiana.

“That’s what America is about,” Carbone said. “They don’t care for their own selves; they care more about their country. And that’s what you’ll see at that site, and I’m honored, honored that the city would think that the unions have that place with those heroes.”

The new monument will be dedicated on Labor Day (Sept. 4).

