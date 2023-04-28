Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot

A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.(kledge via Canva | file image)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday thanks to a winning multimillion-dollar lottery ticket.

WOIO reports Steven Taylor hit a $2.5 million jackpot after purchasing a $10 Make My Year scratch-off ticket from a gas station in the Alliance area.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Taylor will be paid $250,000 a year for 10 years before taxes. He will take home about $180,000 after state and federal taxes.

Lottery officials said the lucky winner had a 1 in 2.5 million chance to win the top prize, with three more of the jackpots currently up for grabs.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Martin Rivera
Man arrested after SWAT situation in Elkhart
Video shows a juvenile attacking a Canada goose with a bicycle in Mishawaka.
Mishawaka police investigating after viral video shows juvenile attacking goose with bike
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner transferring to Alabama
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit
Elder abuse in Michiana nursing homes, assisted living facilities.
16 Investigates: Elder abuse in Michiana nursing homes, assisted living facilities

Latest News

Indiana’s new state budget includes dollars for diamonds in South Bend. In this case we’re...
$3 million budgeted by state for upgrades at Byers Softball Complex
Lawmakers join Urkaine’s fmr. President to rally Americans to support the Ukraine war
Lawmakers join Urkaine’s fmr. President to rally Americans to support the Ukraine war
Lawmakers join Urkaine’s fmr. President to rally Americans to support the Ukraine war
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs 4 gun control bills after massacre
FILE - A traveler looks at a flight board with delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan...
New report blames airlines for most flight cancellations