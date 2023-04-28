Indiana bill requiring AEDs, cardiac emergency plans for school sports heads to governor’s desk

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana House of Representatives has approved a bill to improve heart safety for student-athletes in the state.

Senate Bill 369, also known as “Jake’s Law”, requires every school from K-12 to properly maintain an automatic external defibrillator (AED) and make sure one is present at each athletic event.

The bill would also require schools to develop an emergency plan for sudden cardiac arrests that is properly posted throughout schools and athletic spaces.

Senate Bill 369 is authored by Sen. Linda Rogers from Granger. The bill honors Jake West, who died after going into cardiac arrest at a LaPorte High School football practice in 2013.

The bill now heads to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

