Flexible Auto Sales closes permanently amid scam investigation

Apr. 27, 2023
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The license for a northeast Indiana car dealer has been revoked amid an investigation involving odometer tampering.

Two weeks ago, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against the LaGrange County car dealer. The lawsuit accuses the Elkhart owner, John Allen, of rolling back odometers on at least 42 consumers, adding up to a combined total of “more than three million miles on the known vehicles.”

The lawsuit seeks, among other things, restitution, and civil penalties.

In addition to having his license revoked, Allen was fined $1,500 for other violations.

