First Alert Forecast: Off & on rain this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

It's Gonna Be May! Oh, wait...



👉 A few snowflakes will mix in with rain showers to kick off May. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/BdkMEybvKZ — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) April 28, 2023

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers gradually end throughout the early evening hours. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon and evening T-showers as a cold front moves through. Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50″. High 62F. Low 40F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with off-and-on light showers. Rainfall amounts are likely to stay under 0.25″. High 52F. Low 38F. Wind WNW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain showers continue with a low-pressure system still influencing Michiana Monday into Tuesday. A shift in the weather pattern heads our way towards the first weekend of May with highs climbing back into the 60s for several days and maybe even a run at 70 degrees going into mid-May.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.