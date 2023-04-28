First Alert Forecast: Off & on rain this weekend

Snowflakes return to Michiana to kick off May.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers gradually end throughout the early evening hours. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon and evening T-showers as a cold front moves through. Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50″. High 62F. Low 40F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with off-and-on light showers. Rainfall amounts are likely to stay under 0.25″. High 52F. Low 38F. Wind WNW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain showers continue with a low-pressure system still influencing Michiana Monday into Tuesday. A shift in the weather pattern heads our way towards the first weekend of May with highs climbing back into the 60s for several days and maybe even a run at 70 degrees going into mid-May.

