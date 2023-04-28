Everclear to headline LaPorte County LakeFest

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t have to “live beside the ocean” or “leave the fire behind” to catch Everclear this summer!

The city of LaPorte announced that the iconic 90s alt-rock band Everclear will be headlining the 2023 LakeFest in Fox Park on Saturday, July 29. James Neary and Midwest Hype are scheduled to open for the Portland-based band. There will even be a fireworks show!

“We were excited at the prospect of bringing in an amazing original artist to LakeFest, but working with a paramount act like Everclear has been a huge thrill for our team and a tough secret to keep,” said Mark Schreiber, LakeFest Planning Chair. “Never before has the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater welcomed a group with so many internationally known hits, so we expect a jam-packed crowd for what’s sure to be an incredible show.”

Tickets go on sale on Monday, May 1.

For more information on the LakeFest, or to purchase tickets, click here.

