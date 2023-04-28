Elkhart Farmers Market returns in May

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Farmers Market is getting ready to reopen next month!

The opening day of the Elkhart Farmers Market is Saturday, May 6, at Kardzhali Park, located next to NIBCO Water and Ice Park in downtown Elkhart.

It will continue every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through October 14.

The farmers market will offer a loyalty program! Every 10 visits, shoppers receive a prize donated by local businesses. And if you visit every week, you’ll be entered to win a grand prize.

The farmers market is accepting vendors. For those interested in more information, please contact Elkhart Parks and Recreation at 574-295-7275 or by email at city.parks@coei.org or click here.

