Early voting in-person in Indiana ends Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The month of April is wrapping up, which also means the primary election is right around the corner.
If you plan to vote early, you only have a few more days to do so in Indiana, as Election Day is Tuesday, May 2.
Here is where you can go to vote in-person before the deadline at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 1.
St. Joseph County
South Bend - County-City Building (227 W. Jefferson Boulevard)
Mishawaka County Services Building (219 Lincoln Way West)
- Friday, April 28: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, April 30: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, May 1: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Elkhart County
Elkhart - Lincoln Center (608 Oakland Avenue)
Goshen - First Presbyterian Church (215 E. Lincoln Avenue - enter from 5th Street Public parking)
Middlebury - Church of the Brethren – (507 Bristol Avenue)
Nappanee - First Brethren Church – (1600 N. Main Street)
- Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, May 1 (Elkhart and Goshen locations only): 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kosciusko County
Warsaw - Kosciusko County Justice Building (121 N. Lake Street)
- Friday, April 28: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, May 1: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Syracuse Community Center (1013 N. Long Drive)
- Saturday, April 29: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LaPorte County
LaPorte - State Street Community Church (209 State Street)
Michigan City - 302 W. 8th Street (Corner of 8th & Wabash)
- Friday, April 28: 8 a.m. CDT to 4 p.m. CDT
- Saturday, April 29: 8 a.m. CDT to 3 p.m. CDT
- Monday, May 1: 8 a.m. CDT to 12 p.m. CDT
Marshall County
Plymouth - Marshall County Clerk’s Office (211 W. Madison Street)
- Friday, April 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, May 1: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fulton County
Rochester - Fulton County Courthouse (815 Main Street)
Rochester East Vote Center (625 Pontiac Street)
- Friday, April 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, May 1: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
If you’re county isn’t listed, you can find more information on contacting your county clerk’s office for early voting hours, click here.
A valid photo ID is requires to vote early in-person. For examples of acceptable photo IDs, click here.
If you plan on heading to the polls on Election Day instead, click here.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.