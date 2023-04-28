Early voting in-person in Indiana ends Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The month of April is wrapping up, which also means the primary election is right around the corner.

If you plan to vote early, you only have a few more days to do so in Indiana, as Election Day is Tuesday, May 2.

Here is where you can go to vote in-person before the deadline at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

St. Joseph County

South Bend - County-City Building (227 W. Jefferson Boulevard)

Mishawaka County Services Building (219 Lincoln Way West)

Friday, April 28 : 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 : 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 : 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, May 1 : 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Elkhart County

Elkhart - Lincoln Center (608 Oakland Avenue)

Goshen - First Presbyterian Church (215 E. Lincoln Avenue - enter from 5th Street Public parking)

Middlebury - Church of the Brethren – (507 Bristol Avenue)

Nappanee - First Brethren Church – (1600 N. Main Street)

Saturday, April 29 : 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, May 1 (Elkhart and Goshen locations only) : 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kosciusko County

Warsaw - Kosciusko County Justice Building (121 N. Lake Street)

Friday, April 28 : 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, May 1 : 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Syracuse Community Center (1013 N. Long Drive)

Saturday, April 29 : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LaPorte County

LaPorte - State Street Community Church (209 State Street)

Michigan City - 302 W. 8th Street (Corner of 8th & Wabash)

Friday, April 28 : 8 a.m. CDT to 4 p.m. CDT

Saturday, April 29 : 8 a.m. CDT to 3 p.m. CDT

Monday, May 1 : 8 a.m. CDT to 12 p.m. CDT

Marshall County

Plymouth - Marshall County Clerk’s Office (211 W. Madison Street)

Friday, April 28 : 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 : 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, May 1 : 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fulton County

Rochester - Fulton County Courthouse (815 Main Street)

Rochester East Vote Center (625 Pontiac Street)

Friday, April 28 : 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 : 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, May 1 : 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you’re county isn’t listed, you can find more information on contacting your county clerk’s office for early voting hours, click here.

A valid photo ID is requires to vote early in-person. For examples of acceptable photo IDs, click here.

If you plan on heading to the polls on Election Day instead, click here.

