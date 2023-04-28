Coloma Community Schools share importance of bond proposal on primary ballot

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - According to Coloma Community Schools Superintendent David Ehlers, the school system had a bond proposal that passed in 2012, but wasn’t able to complete all of the work that was needed in the school district.

Which has led Coloma Community Schools to propose another bond in the 2023 primary election.

“It’s time to update them; learning has changed; technology has changed,” Ehlers said.

Many of the classrooms throughout Coloma’s school buildings were built between 1950 and 1970.

”None of those rooms are air-conditioned. So, it gets pretty warm in those classrooms at the high school and at the elementary,” Ehlers said.

As well as having air conditioning installed in classrooms, the bond proposal would also help the schools upgrade technology and lighting and replace boilers that were installed in the 60s.

“So, by taking care of these facilities, reducing these maintenance and operation costs, and updating our heating and cooling and things like that, we’re able to put more money back into the kids in the classroom, which is ultimately what we really want to do,” Ehlers said.

Coloma Community Schools would also be able to upgrade parts of its athletic fields and demolish its Alwood Gym, which has been used by recreational leagues and other groups, turning it into a new gym with community spaces and a conference room.

According to Ehlers, the space would be even more open to the public than it was before.

“It would be important if we eliminated that space to continue to be able to provide space to those groups that are used to that and support our school sports as well,” Ehlers said.

If the bond proposal is approved... the millage rate in Coloma would increase by .99, meaning a homeowner with a taxable value of $100,000 would pay an additional $99 on their annual taxes, and Coloma Community Schools shared that they believe it is an investment worth making.

“In today’s era, education is a competing industry. Parents have choices, we want our parents to have great facilities here so that they don’t choose to go elsewhere where other districts are investing in their schools,” Ehlers said.

