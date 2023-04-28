60th annual Pancake Day underway at the Salvation Army of Goshen

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular community event will celebrate a huge milestone.

The 60th annual Pancake Day will take place Friday, April 28, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army of Goshen.

The cost is $8 for all you can eat pancakes, sausage, and coffee.

It’s the largest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army of Goshen. The money raised at the event will stay in the community and help fund programs.

“It’s the best kept secret I know of,” said Capt. Joseph Hixenbaugh of the Salvation Army. “It is one of those things where people come in and just love to give back in a different way and for 60 years, this is unheard of.”

