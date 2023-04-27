St. Joe Co. commissioners to host meeting on proposed highway maintenance garage in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County commissioners are holding an informational meeting on Thursday night on the Anderson Road satellite highway garage project.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Granger Missionary Church, which is located at 59841 Birch Road.

The garage is proposed to be located immediately northeast of the intersection of Beech Road and Anderson Road in Granger. It would include a salt barn, above ground fuel tanks for diesel and unleaded fuel pumps, and a garage building for truck staging.

The commissioners invite the public to attend the meeting to express any concerns over the proposal. They also plan to respond to questions that were already e-mailed in.

