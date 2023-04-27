South Korean president to address US Congress in joint session

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press...
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As part of a celebration of a 70-year alliance, South Korean President Yoon Sul Yeol will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress Thursday in Washington.

The invitation was extended to Yoon by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The leaders said Yoon’s visit would reaffirm the countries “shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and global peace.”

On Wednesday, Yoon took part in a joint news conference with President Joe Biden, where they discussed a plan to increase deterrence in response to North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests.

Yoon and his wife was also a guest at a state dinner held by Biden at the White House.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Shelley Ann Werner
Mishawaka Police Dept. closes book on decades old cold case
Video shows a juvenile attacking a Canada goose with a bicycle in Mishawaka.
Mishawaka police investigating after viral video shows juvenile attacking goose with bike
Lanny Fisher, a Buchanan attorney, has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual...
Buchanan attorney charged with criminal sexual conduct
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

The Pentagon report on sexual assaults in the military is expected to be released Thursday.
Military sex assault reports rise, even as Army numbers fall
The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Prosecutors: Guardsman accused of leaking Pentagon documents is a flight risk
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
File - A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing...
US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in Q1 in sign of slowdown