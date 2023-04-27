South Bend gets ready for portions of Seitz Park to reopen this year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to the city, Seitz Park in South Bend has been under construction since August of 2019, and officials say portions of it should be open to the public by this fall.

The new and improved Seitz Park will feature many familiar elements, including the South Bend Firefighter Memorial, the South Bend River Lights.

The park’s popular concert series will also return.

South Bend Venues Parks and Arts tells 16 News Now, that Seitz Park is one of the most popular parks in the city and are excited to welcome the community back to its newly renovated space.

" New to the park is an entirely widened riverwalk. It will be double in its size. It will no longer flood, it’ll have a ton of new landscaping up and down the riverwalk and within the park. We’re also adding a new building within the park that will have restrooms, it will have a vending kiosk, it’s where you’ll buy your tickets for the East Race, during concerts and special events we’ll be able to sell food and beverage out of the kiosk so, we really think it’s going to be a special place,” said Aaron Perri, Executive Director of South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts.

