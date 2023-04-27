South Bend gets ready for portions of Seitz Park to reopen this year

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to the city, Seitz Park in South Bend has been under construction since August of 2019, and officials say portions of it should be open to the public by this fall.

The new and improved Seitz Park will feature many familiar elements, including the South Bend Firefighter Memorial, the South Bend River Lights.

The park’s popular concert series will also return.

South Bend Venues Parks and Arts tells 16 News Now, that Seitz Park is one of the most popular parks in the city and are excited to welcome the community back to its newly renovated space.

" New to the park is an entirely widened riverwalk. It will be double in its size. It will no longer flood, it’ll have a ton of new landscaping up and down the riverwalk and within the park. We’re also adding a new building within the park that will have restrooms, it will have a vending kiosk, it’s where you’ll buy your tickets for the East Race, during concerts and special events we’ll be able to sell food and beverage out of the kiosk so, we really think it’s going to be a special place,” said Aaron Perri, Executive Director of South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts.

For more information on the project, click here.

For more information on the park and other park projects being completed around South Bend, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows a juvenile attacking a Canada goose with a bicycle in Mishawaka.
Mishawaka police investigating after viral video shows juvenile attacking goose with bike
Shelley Ann Werner
Mishawaka Police Dept. closes book on decades old cold case
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
Lanny Fisher, a Buchanan attorney, has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual...
Buchanan attorney charged with criminal sexual conduct
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

There’s one former Notre Dame football player that should hear his name called on Thursday night.
Will Michael Mayer be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?
Medical Moment: Curbing declining male life expectancy/
Medical Moment: Curbing declining male life expectancy
Lamar Friend was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder in...
Man charged with murder in 2021 Michigan City shooting
WNDU's Samantha Albert takes a look at renovations coming to Seitz Park.
A look at improvements coming to Seitz Park