South Bend accepting applications for annual Lamppost Lighting Program

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city is now accepting applications for its annual “Lamppost Lighting Program,” which helps homeowners bring light to their neighborhoods!

The cost-share program offers self-install, solar-powered lampposts for residential front yards.

This year, the city has selected two target areas based on income, the number of vacant lots, and the need for lighting in the neighborhood. It will cost homeowners within the specified areas $50. Outside of the specified areas, it will cost homeowners $250.

The deadline to apply to the program is Thursday, June 1.

2023 LLP Brochure by WNDU on Scribd

To download the brochure and application, click here.

