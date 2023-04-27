Safety reminders as summer approaches

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer will be here soon, which means many of us will start spending more time outside.

Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire Marshal, shared some safety reminders on 16 Morning News Now.

Cherrone said to be aware of poison ivy.

Washing garden tools and gloves after using them can ensure the oil from poison ivy doesn’t transfer on to your skin.

And even if it doesn’t seem hot outside yet, the sun can still be dangerous for everyone, especially kids.

“The difference in their skin and ours is like tissue paper and parchment paper,” said Cherrone. “It’s a protective organ but guess what? You have to protect it.”

He recommends children wear lightweight long sleeve clothing when outside, plus a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen.

Cherrone also said to be on the lookout for those outdoor bugs like bees, wasps and mosquitoes.

He recommends using bug spray when spending time outside.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.