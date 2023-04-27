Ring Lardner Middle School crowns champion of ‘Fruits and Veggies’ tournament

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A couple of weeks ago, students at Ring Lardner Middle School were close to crowning a champion in its annual “Fruits and Veggies March Madness Tournament.”

Now, we have a winner!

Strawberries are the new champion! The delectable fruit fought off pineapple to win the side of the fruit. It was a red-themed final match-up, as students also voted for red pepper as their favorite vegetable.

Then, students made the tough decision after tasting both during their lunch periods. The school hosts the tournament each year to help kids try fresh foods and learn more about them.

As of right now, they plan to hold another tournament next year.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

