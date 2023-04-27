Retiring Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore reflects on career

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - He was hired to create a new culture in the Elkhart Police Department.

Now the dust has settled, and Chief Kris Seymore is ready to move on.

“We’ve had fewer complaints from residents. We’ve had fewer use-of-force incidents. We’ve and have many people who stepped up to compliment what our officers are doing,” said Mayor Rod Roberson, D-Elkhart.

Back in January of 2018, the cops were the criminals. Surveillance video captured an incident in which two officers beat an arrestee who was handcuffed to a chair.

“Oh, it’s disgusting; I mean, the whole, the majority of the department felt that way,” Chief Seymore said of the incident. “That was kind of a turning point for us to turn the perception of our police department around.”

Mayor Roberson added, “Cities, communities crumble and fall apart when you don’t have good policing. This is critically necessary to get it right.”

Seymore had no interest in becoming chief in 2020. In fact, he had plans to retire at the time until he learned that Mayor Roberson’s plan to change things for the better at the police department included everything Seymore thought was needed to get the job done.

The two shared a passion to change things for the better. The mayor appointed Seymore as chief, who then set out to set new standards for the department. “And I enjoyed that challenge,” Seymore said. “I think that we were very successful doing that.”

“The discipline has been very evident within the police department. There are many people who have chosen to seek other lines of work. There are people that have been brought up for termination. “There have been people that have been demoted,” explained Mayor Roberson. “You don’t always do things right, but you can always do the right thing.”

Another thing Seymore brought to the department was the creation of “force multipliers.”

The department is 19 officers short of full strength (143). One way to lighten the load of those on the streets is the use of social workers on select calls.

“It could be a domestic situation where you know, one-half needs their transmission fixed on their car, and they can get out of the abusive relationship,“ said Chief Seymore. Well, plugging them into a non for profit, that can then help them get that, and then they can escape that situation.”

The chief has put in more than 25 years at the department. He has worked a plainclothes street crimes unit, spent time on the SWAT team, and on the homicide unit.

Seymore’s last day on the job is Friday. He is looking forward to –not—being on call.

