Proposal introduced to expand Michigan’s hate crime law

By 16 News Now and Cody Butler
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING (WNDU) - There’s talk in Michigan to overhaul an “ethnic intimidation” law put in place 35 years ago, and it comes as more hate crimes are reported across the state.

Hundreds of hate crimes are reported across Michigan every year; the FBI data says there were 410 incidents reported in 2021. That doesn’t include cases this year, like the threats at Strange Matter Coffee in Lansing and the threats to kill state leaders who are Jewish.

“I think it’s good they’re making it clear what’s not OK for us in a society,” said Amy Shapiro of the Greater Lansing Jewish Federation.

Shapiro supports changing state law to expand the definition of a hate crime. Under the proposal, it would include a crime targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, ethnicity, and age. Attorney General Dana Nessel says this proposal would help hold people accountable.

“It is always better to have the language specifically spelled out in the legislation, then you don’t have to argue later on as to whether or not those classes of people are included,” Nessel explained.

Nessel created a unit dedicated to investigating and prosecuting hate crimes in 2019.

“We’ve got a host of these already on the books on assault, aggravated assault, stalking, and everything else. What type of new hate crimes are we going to come up with?“ said former Sen. Peter Lucido, R-Detroit.

But Shapiro says hate crime laws are needed for everyone to feel safe.

“I think it’s important that we as a society stand up for our values, that everyone the freedom to go about their lives without being targeted for who they are,” Shapiro finished.

Values that Shapiro hopes everyone shares.

