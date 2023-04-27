Property tax assessments in St. Joseph County being mailed out Thursday

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Assessor’s Office will be mailing Form 11-Notice of Assessment of Land and Structures to property owners on Thursday.

This is for the 2023 pay 2024 Assessment Year and is the starting point for calculating annual property tax payments.

Property owners have 45 days from the date the assessment is mailed to appeal the Assessor’s Office’s appraisement.

The deadline to file an appeal is June 15. The appeal must be postmarked by that date.

To obtain a copy of your Property Record Card, click here.

For more information, call the Assessor’s Office at 574-235-9523 during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Penn Township residents can also call the township office at 574-256-6204 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

