Police seeking information on Castle Point Apartments fires
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More information is needed regarding a fire that damaged several apartments at Castle Point.
According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, the fire broke out in the 1000 block of Royal Vineyards just before 2 p.m. on April 13.
As crews were fighting the fire, they were informed of a second fire in a nearby building, which started in the laundry room.
If you have any information about these fires at Castle Point, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip. You can also remain anonymous and submit tips online here.
