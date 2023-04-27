Police seeking information on Castle Point Apartments fires

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More information is needed regarding a fire that damaged several apartments at Castle Point.

According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, the fire broke out in the 1000 block of Royal Vineyards just before 2 p.m. on April 13.

As crews were fighting the fire, they were informed of a second fire in a nearby building, which started in the laundry room.

If you have any information about these fires at Castle Point, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip. You can also remain anonymous and submit tips online here.

