SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance 65-year-old James Brady!

Brady is 5′11″, 140 lbs., and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen on April 24 near downtown.

If you have any information about Brady’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Glaspie at 574-235-7508 or 574-302-1260.

