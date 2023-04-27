Outdoor wellness, fun fair headed to Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Attention Elkhart families!

The Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition will be hosting its first community-wide outdoor fun fair on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will take place outside the Hawthorne Early Learning Center and will include activity stations for pre-K through eighth grade, as well as family arts and crafts, prizes, and a free lunch!

The fair will also feature a presentation on how the community can get involved with child safety and anti-bullying efforts in the state.

“As we continue to grow our advocacy efforts, both locally and at the state-level, it is important to inform and engage our local communities and provide transparency to the barriers we face as it relates to child safety and wellness,” said parent activist Rachel Van Alstine in a press release. “Collective action is the proven foundation of systemic change.”

The first 100 people to pre-register for the event will be entered to win a flatscreen TV.

To register for the fun fair, click here.

