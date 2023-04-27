Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs entering transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs is the latest Fighting Irish football player to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Diggs made the announcement on Thursday night via Twitter.

Diggs, who missed last weekend’s Blue-Gold Game due to injury, is a notable loss for Notre Dame. According to NBC Sports, Diggs led the Irish with 165 carries last season, gaining 822 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

Diggs was also a key cog in a proven rushing duo that included him and Audric Estimé. The two ran for a combined 1,776 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Diggs is the fourth player since last week to announce his intention to leave South Bend. He was preceded by Lorenzo Styles, Prince Kollie, and Tyler Buchner.

