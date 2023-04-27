Mishawaka Mayor delivers State of the City address

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood delivered his State of the City address on Thursday night.

The address was held at City Hall, with a theme of “Feels Good to be Home.” The address marked his 12th State of the City speech, though it was Mayor Wood’s first time delivering it in the new city hall building.

The mayor talked at great length about the police department, specifically the success of the police department. Wood says the department will be hiring six additional officers.

“We are growing at a more rapid pace,” Wood said. “There is a new energy and excitement about Mishawaka... We are fundamentally strong, safe, and financially stable. And we are growing.”

He also touched on the city’s hometown values.

“We adapt to changing times, while upholding our unchanging values, with friendly, hometown, accessible approach to service,” Wood said.

The mayor then used some of his time to talk about the prioritization of public safety.

“The Mishawaka Police Department’s proactive, hometown, community-oriented approach to police work continues to keep Mishawaka a safe place to live,” Mayor Wood spoke.

The mayor also talked about future developments coming to the city.

“Be breaking ground this summer on new Fire Station Number 2 with the new state-of-the-art station to replace the existing station 2.”

Mayor Wood ended his speech with a thank you.

“I want to thank each and every city employee and public official for your continued service, support and friendship over the past year. It’s been needed and I can’t tell you how much my family and I appreciate it,” Mayor Wood said.

You can watch the full address in the video attached below:

