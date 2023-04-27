Mishawaka Mayor to deliver State of the City address on Thursday

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood will deliver his State of the City address on Thursday night.

The address will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall, which is located at 100 Lincoln Way West.

The theme for this year’s address is “Feels Good to be Home.”

The address will be aired via livestream on the City of Mishawaka’s Facebook page.

