Medical Moment: Curbing the decline in male life expectancy

(WNDU) - Studies show that men in this country are not living as long as women, with higher rates of cancer, diabetes, suicide, and heart disease.

Now, there’s a public health campaign underway to help combat the shortening life expectancy in men.

Man therapy is a service created by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Grit Digital Health to help prevent suicide in men.

“There’s still a lot of stigma and barriers out there that prevent men from wanting to talk about how they’re feeling, and it leaves a lot of them struggling in silence,” explained Jodi Frey, a professor at the University of Maryland.

But why are men so afraid to seek help?

“I think a lot of men feel embarrassed,” Frey said. “The term ‘just pull yourself up by your bootstraps’ is still alive and well out there. And men often feel like seeking help is a sign of weakness.”

The creators say nearly three million people have viewed the character Dr. Richard Mahogany and the Man Therapy website.

“It says you can’t fix your mental health with duct tape. Giving men the tools to help themselves; to let them know that help is available is very comforting,” Frey continued.

Men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women. But a recent study funded by the CDC found that male-oriented therapy was able to decrease depression and suicidal thoughts in men.

In 2021, the difference in life expectancy between men and women reached 5.9 years, the largest gap since 1996. This is because men are also more likely to die from COVID-19, diabetes, and cancer than women.

Some of this could be a result of biology, but there is some cultural bias.

“Men are not seeking health care in a preventative way,” said Haider Warraich, a cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “Men are seeking health care when they’re coming, calling the emergency room or calling 911. And they’re coming in for complications for disease. They’re not looking to a doctor for health information. They might be looking to a podcast, they might be looking to a website, they might be looking to their church or social group. And so we have to make sure that we engage with all those partners.”

Whether looking at medicine in a new way or visiting Dr. Mahogany at Man Therapy, it’s time for men to take their health seriously.

