Man charged with murder in 2021 Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte man has been formally charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened more than two years ago in Michigan City.

Police were called on the night of Jan. 23, 2021, to Crown Food Mart on E. Michigan Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Shortly after responding to the call at Crown Food Mart, police were called to the 100 block of Edward Street, where they found Demetrius Howell, 27, of Michigan City dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators later learned that both victims were together in the 100 block of Edward Street when the shooting took place.

After working on the case for more than two years, criminal charges were formally filed against Lamar Friend, 41, of LaPorte. Friend was already being held in the LaPorte County Jail when those charges were filed.

Friend was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is now being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

If you have any more information on this shooting, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Lendell Hood at 219-874-3221 ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com.

