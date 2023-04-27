Man arrested after SWAT situation in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 25-year-old man was arrested a SWAT situation on Thursday afternoon in Elkhart.

Officers went to a home in the 1000 block of Center Street just before 11:45 a.m. to serve multiple arrest warrants for the man. Police say the man barricaded himself inside the home and refused to exit.

Per protocol, Elkhart County SWAT was activated around 12:35 p.m. Police say the man eventually exited the home and was taken into custody around 1:15 p.m.

The man, identified as Andres Martin Rivera, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on his multiple warrants out of Elkhart Superior Court and a probation violation warrant out of Elkhart City Court.

No injuries were reported in the SWAT situation.

