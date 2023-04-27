Lane closures in place on LaSalle Avenue for water main repair

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

Starting on Thursday, April 27, eastbound lanes of LaSalle Avenue will be closed from Sycamore Street to Niles Avenue, to let road crews repair a water main. Both of the westbound lanes will be reduced to one through this area.

Traffic will be detoured south onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, east onto Colfax Avenue, to Niles Avenue.

The work is expected to finish on Friday, April 28, weather permitting.

