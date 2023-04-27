Goshen man accused of causing deadly crash to stand trial

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man accused of causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple last summer while he was driving under the influence will stand trial.

Joshua Martinez is facing two counts of causing death while driving under the influence.

The crash happened at Pike Street and Third Street back on June 10, 2022. Leslie Coffman, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Craig Coffman, 48, later died from his injuries.

Martinez admitted in court that he had four 12-ounce beers prior to getting in his vehicle that day. The probable cause affidavit shows his BAC was .177.

In February, Martinez entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court. However, that plea deal was denied in court on Thursday, which means Martinez’s case will head to trial.

His trial is set to begin on Aug. 28.

Joshua Martinez
Joshua Martinez(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Will Michael Mayer be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Updated: 13 minutes ago
There’s one former Notre Dame football player that should hear his name called on Thursday night.

News

South Bend gets ready for portions of Seitz Park to reopen this year

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts shares what the community can expect of the newly renovated Seitz Park.

News

Medical Moment: Curbing declining male life expectancy

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Man charged with murder in 2021 Michigan City shooting

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lamar Friend was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the Jan. 2021 shooting.

News

A look at improvements coming to Seitz Park

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Latest News

News

A look at candidates for South Bend City Clerk

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

What to know about the three South Bend City Clerk Candidates

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
There’s an insider, an outsider, and an incumbent seeking your vote Here’s what sets these three Democrats apart from each other.

News

Retiring Elkhart Police Chief Seymore reflects on career

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Crime

Bench trial ends for South Bend woman accused of murdering boyfriend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Marqisha Thomas is expected to be back in court on May 25.

What's Good

Ring Lardner Middle School crowns champion of ‘Fruits and Veggies’ tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The school hosts the tournament each year to help kids try fresh foods and learn more about them.