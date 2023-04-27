Goshen man accused of causing deadly crash to stand trial

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man accused of causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple last summer while he was driving under the influence will stand trial.

Joshua Martinez is facing two counts of causing death while driving under the influence.

The crash happened at Pike Street and Third Street back on June 10, 2022. Leslie Coffman, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Craig Coffman, 48, later died from his injuries.

Martinez admitted in court that he had four 12-ounce beers prior to getting in his vehicle that day. The probable cause affidavit shows his BAC was .177.

In February, Martinez entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court. However, that plea deal was denied in court on Thursday, which means Martinez’s case will head to trial.

His trial is set to begin on Aug. 28.

