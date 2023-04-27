Elkhart students pitch business ideas ‘Shark Tank’-style to Startup Moxie

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s not “Shark Tank,” but Elkhart County high school students gave their best elevator pitches to Startup Moxie on Wednesday.

The program exposes students to real-world business experiences, allowing them to tour over 30 local businesses, and hear from nearly 50 business leaders.

The goal of the pitch event?

To allow students to create their own startups for investors with the hope they receive funding for their projects.

“The goal is to help entrepreneurial-minded, creative-minded students recognize that they can think big they can do things that others might say oh that’s a crazy idea but they run with it and show it really can work,” said Kris Weimer, executive director of Startup Moxie Elkhart County.

And tonight’s winner was Ruth Kautzmann for her aircraft detailing service, “AV Wash.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.