Child suffers minor injuries after getting foot ran over by car in South Bend

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A child has been taken to the hospital after getting his foot ran over by a car in South Bend on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 600 block of Studebaker Street.

The child’s injuries are believed to be very minor.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

