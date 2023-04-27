Bench trial ends for South Bend woman accused of murdering boyfriend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The bench trial has ended for a South Bend women accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend in front of her children last year.

28-year-old Marqisha Thomas is charged with murder for allegedly killing 28-year-old Civon Green.

Green was found in the 2800 block of Northside Boulevard behind Nuner Elementary and Fine Arts School on April 18, 2022. Police said she shot Green in front of her kids while they watched from her car.

In addition to murder, Thomas was formally charged with a felony firearm enhancement. If convicted of murder, Thomas could spend 45-65 years in jail. The firearm enhancement could add up to 20 additional years.

Thomas is expected to be back in court on May 25.

Marqisha Thomas (St. Joseph County Jail)

