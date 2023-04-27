Bench trial ends for South Bend woman accused of murdering boyfriend

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The bench trial has ended for a South Bend women accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend in front of her children last year.

28-year-old Marqisha Thomas is charged with murder for allegedly killing 28-year-old Civon Green.

Green was found in the 2800 block of Northside Boulevard behind Nuner Elementary and Fine Arts School on April 18, 2022. Police said she shot Green in front of her kids while they watched from her car.

In addition to murder, Thomas was formally charged with a felony firearm enhancement. If convicted of murder, Thomas could spend 45-65 years in jail. The firearm enhancement could add up to 20 additional years.

Thomas is expected to be back in court on May 25.

Marqisha Thomas
Marqisha Thomas(St. Joseph County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Will Michael Mayer be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Updated: 13 minutes ago
There’s one former Notre Dame football player that should hear his name called on Thursday night.

News

South Bend gets ready for portions of Seitz Park to reopen this year

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts shares what the community can expect of the newly renovated Seitz Park.

News

Medical Moment: Curbing declining male life expectancy

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Man charged with murder in 2021 Michigan City shooting

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lamar Friend was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the Jan. 2021 shooting.

News

A look at improvements coming to Seitz Park

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Latest News

News

A look at candidates for South Bend City Clerk

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

What to know about the three South Bend City Clerk Candidates

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
There’s an insider, an outsider, and an incumbent seeking your vote Here’s what sets these three Democrats apart from each other.

News

Retiring Elkhart Police Chief Seymore reflects on career

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Crime

Goshen man accused of causing deadly crash to stand trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A plea deal was denied in court on Thursday, which means Joshua Martinez’s case will head to trial.

What's Good

Ring Lardner Middle School crowns champion of ‘Fruits and Veggies’ tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The school hosts the tournament each year to help kids try fresh foods and learn more about them.