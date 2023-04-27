88-year-old South Bend veteran recognized with ‘Hero Award’

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about an Army veteran honored for his service!

Henry Smith is 88 years old. He served in the Army for six years and was sent over to fight in Vietnam.

On Wednesday, community members honored him with the “Hero Award” for his service to our country. The group surprised him at his home in South Bend, and Mission Barbecue said lunch was on them!

Tom Sweeney, the medical director at Caring Cove Hospice, says it’s all about giving back to those who served our nation. Sweeney and others from Caring Cove held a pinning ceremony to honor Smith.

“It’s a way of just recognizing someone’s contribution,” Sweeney told 16 News Now. “Lots of times people in hospice are forgotten, they’re old and we’re just showing that these old people did a lot for their country when they were in their prime. We want to celebrate that.”

American Legion Post 357 riders also attended the ceremony to present Smith with flags.

