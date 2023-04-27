1 in custody after SWAT situation in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in Elkhart on Thursday.

Police tell 16 News Now they were serving a warrant in the 1000 block of Center Street when the suspect barricaded themselves.

That’s when SWAT was called to assist with the situation.

Police say that person was taken into custody around 1:15 p.m.

