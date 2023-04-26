Wednesday’s Child: Aiden’s adventures

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WNDU) - At some point in a kid’s life, things start to make sense. Work hard, and you’ll see the results. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of Aiden. He’s a hard-working Michigan foster teen who is working hard and wants a new family to see his success.

Aiden is a 14-year-old athlete who loves baseball, football, and basketball. But his true love is boxing.

“I ended up to like boxing more and more every day, every practice and then I went to the championships,” said Aiden.

Aiden is a laid-back kid with a lot of friends.

“My friends would say I am creative, I’m funny, brave, and I’m pretty much easy going,” said Aiden.

Aiden says he started taking life seriously at age 12. That’s when he brought up his grades and started to help around the house.

“I started to do more chores. I started to work out and get fit. Started to do more school stuff, getting pretty good grades,” said Aiden.

Aiden knows what he wants in life. He wants to start with a new family.

“Adoption would mean, you have to be willing to work with the struggles that the person has and help them get over it or help them basically endure it,” said Aiden. “I just want somebody to help me work through my struggles.”

Aiden wants to have a career that allows him to work outside.

“So, when I grow up, I want to be a game warden, basically a park ranger, because I like wildlife. I like animals, so I feel like that would also incorporate with my job,” said Aiden.

If you would like to learn more about Aiden, go to these links for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, and Grant Me Hope.

