Tippecanoe Valley voted out of Three Rivers Conference

AKRON, Ind. (WNDU) - Tippecanoe Valley has been voted out of the Three Rivers Conference effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

That’s according to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw. The move comes after Tippecanoe Valley announced its intentions to leave the conference at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year and join a new six-team conference with Bremen, Jimtown, John Glenn, Knox, and LaVille.

The Times-Union reports that Tippecanoe Valley was given the following three options from the Three Rivers Conference after announcing its departure:

Remain a member of the Three Rivers Conference through the entire 2024-25 school year. Leave the conference at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year and pay each remaining conference member $1,000 by May 5, 2023. Be voted out of the conference at the end of the 2022-23 school year by not choosing one of the previous two options.

According to the Times-Union, Tippecanoe Valley indicated that it would stand firm on its decision to leave the conference.

Tippecanoe Valley has been a member of the Three Rivers Conference since its inception in 1974. The Vikings will compete as an independent until its new conference begins play.

