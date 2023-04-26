South Bend hosting two Arbor Day tree giveaways

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts is giving away trees in celebration of Arbor Day!

There will be two giveaways: April 29 at Kennedy Park and May 13 at Howard Park, both run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A total of 358 trees will be given away, including Hawthorn, Tulip, Sunburst Honey Locust, Redbud, Red Jewel Crabapple, and more!

The giveaways are sponsored by Indiana Michigan Power, as well as donations of hundreds of trees from local state representatives Maureen Bauer and Jake Teshka.

“The fact that the city of South Bend has maintained its Tree City status for 26 straight years is a testament to our environmental commitments. Offering two events to give more residents a free tree shows forward thinking by the Mayor and Common Council,” said Brent Thompson, a VPA arborist.

The events will happen rain or shine.

