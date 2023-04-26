South Bend Community School Corp. to host job fair on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation will host a job fair on Thursday.

It’s taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Joe County Public Library’s downtown branch, which is located at 304 S Main Street.

District representatives will be on site to provide information and answer questions for interested candidates. For a list of all the openings the district is looking to fill, click here.

(South Bend Community School Corporation)

