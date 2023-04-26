Reminders ahead of the Indiana, Michigan primary election

(WNDU) - The primary election is just a week away, on Tuesday, May 2! Voting is important, as it’s one way to participate in our democracy.

Here are some reminders before you head to the polls.

INDIANA

In Indiana, voting runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You need a government-issued photo I.D., and you need to make sure you’re registered to vote. The deadline to vote early, in-person, is 12 p.m. on May 1.

You can check your registration status and polling place by clicking here.

MICHIGAN

In Michigan, voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All you need is a government-issued photo I.D. You can register to vote and vote in person up until and on Election Day at your city or township clerk’s office.

Find your polling location here.

