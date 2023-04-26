Mishawaka Police Dept. announces end of decades old cold case

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 1980 murder of a Mishawaka High School student was not a random act of violence.

Police on Wednesday said there was an age difference between Shelley Ann Werner, 15, and her attackers — that she was targeted by suspects who were not friends but were acquaintances.

Police also said the case is considered closed and solved some 42 years after the fact.

On June 16, 1980, Werner was forced into her car and abducted from the parking lot of the old Wilt’s Grocery Store on Lincoln Way East in Mishawaka.

The scene was recreated by Michiana Crime Stoppers, and police released a suspect sketch. But for years, investigators were never able to solve the case — although they never stopped trying.

At a news conference on Wednesday, police announced that they now have probable cause to charge three suspects, but they won’t because all three have since passed away.

“The reason that some of these things take so long is because of the fear and threats that some of the suspects put towards witnesses,” said Jim Campbell, Mishawaka cold case investigator. “If they know somebody, they intimidate them. They threaten them, they threaten their families, and that’s exactly what happened in this case.

“We feel as though if these individuals were still alive, we’d be able to put them in jail,” Campbell added. “That’s what we really want. They got off easy. They died. We want them in prison. We want to make them accountable and responsible for what they did. This was a terrible crime.”

Werner’s parents have passed, but her sister and her husband are still alive. They were said to be satisfied and accepting with the resolution of the case.

Werner would have been 58 years old today had she survived.

