Medical Moment: The smallest baby to survive a separated esophagus.

Each week in the U.S., almost 70,000 babies are born prematurely.

That means the baby was born before 37 weeks; full term is 40 weeks. Many times, these babies face breathing and eating problems.

But what happens if the baby is born at just 23 weeks, almost half of what is considered a healthy pregnancy?

Science, technology and some pretty amazing doctors are saving lives earlier than ever before.

Little Harper Jacobo has come a long way. She and her twin sister Gabriella were born prematurely at just 23 weeks, weighing less than a third of a pound.

“They fit in the palms of my hand,” recalled Kayla Hatch, the twins’ mom. “They were very, very tiny. I mean, very small.”

While both girls were small, it was Harper who was given just a one percent chance of survival when she was born.

“So, by all means, really shouldn’t have even survived delivery,” said Steven Rothenberg, MD, the chief of pediatric surgery at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

But that wasn’t the only obstacle little Harper faced.

“The two ends of her esophagus were separated by quite a bit,” Dr. Rothenberg said. “So, basically, means that she could not swallow whatsoever.”

The two ends, separated by seven centimeters.

“That’s about that long and a baby who’s about this big. So, it’s quite a gap,” Dr. Rothenberg continued.

Pediatric surgeon Steven Rothenberg led a team at Rocky Mountain Hospital for children, performing three lifesaving surgeries on Harper. The first one, stretching the two ends to try to bring them together.

“We got the two ends almost together, but there was still about, maybe a one inch gap between the two ends,” Dr. Rothenberg said.

Then, he took part of Harper’s chest wall to create a bandaid between the two ends, closing the gap to a half an inch, then he used magnets to finally bring the ends together.

“We put one magnet down her mouth and into the upper part of her esophagus, we put the other magnet through her gastrostomy tube. What happened over the next few days, the magnets gradually attracted to each other,” Dr. Rothenberg explained.

Closing the gap, making Harper the smallest baby ever to survive a separated esophagus.

The magnets were eventually removed by pulling them up through Harper’s mouth, and no additional surgery was required.

And although she is delayed, doctors believe Harper will be able to grow up and eat and swallow like any other child.

