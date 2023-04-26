Lakeshore Public Schools ask residents to vote ‘yes’ on 2023 bond proposal

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - The primary election is on May 2, and on the ballot in Michigan, voters will see Lakeshore Public School’s 2023 Bond Proposal.

According to the district, all of Lakeshore Public School’s Buildings were built before 1970, which is why leaders say they’re in desperate need of some upgrades.

“Really, what’s happening right now, is that some of these issues are starting to already impact our kids’ education,” says Lakeshore Public School’s Superintendent, Greg Eding.

The bond proposal requests 19.9 million dollars to make upgrades to all of the district’s school buildings, including the installation of insulated windows and doors, parking lot improvements that would fix potholes, outdoor roofs and boilers being replaced, and more.

“If we just wait for these projects, the costs are going to continue to go up, we’re going to continue to have issues left and right and really, at the end of the day, it could actually impact, closing school at some point in time to have to manage some of those,” Eding says.

If the bond proposal is approved, the millage rate would go up by .9 mill, and homeowners with a taxable value of $100,000 would be required to pay an additional $90 annually.

“We did a pretty significant survey in the fall to determine really what our community would support in terms of a facilities project,” Eding says.

Previous bond proposals in 2018 and 2019 both failed to pass, but Lakeshore Public Schools shared with 16 News Now, that after receiving as much public feedback as it did and taking it all into consideration, it’s feeling confident about a positive vote.

If the bond proposal passes, LPS says it would begin upgrades as soon as the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.