Lakeshore Public Schools ask residents to vote ‘yes’ on 2023 bond proposal

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - The primary election is on May 2, and on the ballot in Michigan, voters will see Lakeshore Public School’s 2023 Bond Proposal.

According to the district, all of Lakeshore Public School’s Buildings were built before 1970, which is why leaders say they’re in desperate need of some upgrades.

“Really, what’s happening right now, is that some of these issues are starting to already impact our kids’ education,” says Lakeshore Public School’s Superintendent, Greg Eding.

The bond proposal requests 19.9 million dollars to make upgrades to all of the district’s school buildings, including the installation of insulated windows and doors, parking lot improvements that would fix potholes, outdoor roofs and boilers being replaced, and more.

“If we just wait for these projects, the costs are going to continue to go up, we’re going to continue to have issues left and right and really, at the end of the day, it could actually impact, closing school at some point in time to have to manage some of those,” Eding says.

If the bond proposal is approved, the millage rate would go up by .9 mill, and homeowners with a taxable value of $100,000 would be required to pay an additional $90 annually.

“We did a pretty significant survey in the fall to determine really what our community would support in terms of a facilities project,” Eding says.

Previous bond proposals in 2018 and 2019 both failed to pass, but Lakeshore Public Schools shared with 16 News Now, that after receiving as much public feedback as it did and taking it all into consideration, it’s feeling confident about a positive vote.

If the bond proposal passes, LPS says it would begin upgrades as soon as the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beacon Health System has announced pay cuts for employees working under contract.
Beacon Health System announces pay cuts for workers
Lanny Fisher, a Buchanan attorney, has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual...
Buchanan attorney charged with criminal sexual conduct
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) holds with the MVP trophy after the team's Gator Bowl...
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner to enter transfer portal
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
WATCH LIVE: Ospreys forming nest on WNDU studio tower

Latest News

Another freezing night for Michiana
Another FREEZING night for Michiana but warmer weather is on the way!
Another freezing night for Michiana
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 04-26-23
Indiana sends state-funded teacher gun training to governor
South Bend Mayor selects new Community Police Review Board director.
South Bend Mayor selects new Community Police Review Board director