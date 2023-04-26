Increase in pay for St. Joseph County clerk removed from agenda

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Clerk Amy Rolfes had planned to ask the council for a pay raise during a committee meeting, but she reportedly pulled it off the agenda.

County officials say she’s currently making $70,000 but was planning to ask for an additional $20,000.

Some county council members say this was a “shocking request,” considering Rolfes just started in January.

“First to see it on the agenda and then equally as surprised to see it pulled rather abruptly, but I think that was an appropriate thing to do was pull it,” said Diana Hess, St. Joseph County councilmember. “I think there were a lot of questions that at least I had and I don’t think I am probably alone.”

Tuesday would have been the first reading on the request.

