Former Lakeshore teacher takes plea deal in criminal sexual conduct case

Perry Heppler
Perry Heppler(The Herald-Palladium)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A former second-grade teacher for Lakeshore Public Schools who was accused of sexual assault by a student has taken a plea deal.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Perry Heppler, 66, pleaded guilty on Monday in Berrien County Trial Court to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

One count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two other counts of criminal sexual conduct were dismissed as part of the deal. A sentencing agreement attached to the plea calls for a minimum prison term of 42 months to six years and a maximum penalty of 15 years.

Heppler, a former second-grade teacher at Hollywood Elementary School, was arrested in late February following an investigation by the Lincoln Township Police Department. According to police and school officials, the sexual assault involved a Lakeshore student but did not happen on school grounds or at a school function.

Heppler resigned from his teaching position prior to his arrest. He is being held in the Berrien County Jail without bond while he awaits his sentencing, which is set for June 12.

