‘Ducks Helping Heroes’ gifts rubber ducks to South Bend Police Department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, the South Bend police officers received special gifts from a special guest, and it was nothing to quack about!

Bentley and Hunter travel the country with their parents, passing out rubber ducks and smiles to first responders. It’s all for a group called “Ducks Helping Heroes.”

The family drove four hours from Ohio to greet officers and show their appreciation for those who serve and protect our community.

