‘Ducks Helping Heroes’ gifts rubber ducks to South Bend Police Department

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, the South Bend police officers received special gifts from a special guest, and it was nothing to quack about!

Bentley and Hunter travel the country with their parents, passing out rubber ducks and smiles to first responders. It’s all for a group called “Ducks Helping Heroes.”

The family drove four hours from Ohio to greet officers and show their appreciation for those who serve and protect our community.

