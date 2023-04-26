Disney sues DeSantis over Walt Disney World district

(Source: CNN/WPLG/DONALD TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL/GETTY IMAGES/SEMAFOR/POOL/WESH/EEDY CREEK DISTRICT/THE FLORIDA CHANNEL/WSVN/WFOR)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district, alleging the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay,” but officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill

The suit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by DeSantis voted to void a deal that placed theme park design and construction decisions in the company’s hands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beacon Health System has announced pay cuts for employees working under contract.
Beacon Health System announces pay cuts for workers
Lanny Fisher, a Buchanan attorney, has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual...
Buchanan attorney charged with criminal sexual conduct
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) holds with the MVP trophy after the team's Gator Bowl...
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner to enter transfer portal
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
WATCH LIVE: Ospreys forming nest on WNDU studio tower

Latest News

FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, partner Erin Darke announce birth of first child
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’