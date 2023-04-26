Ben’s Soft Pretzels gives back on National Pretzel Day

National Pretzel Day
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Whether you like them sweet or salty, April 26 is the day to indulge in your favorite pretzels because it’s National Pretzel Day!

Ben’s Soft Pretzels is giving back to their customers and the heroes who serve our country.

All day long, you can get a free regular Ben’s Soft Pretzel with a minimum $1 donation.

The money raised will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which builds new homes for injured veterans, first responders and their families.

For more information or to view locations near you, click here.

SBPD gifted rubber ducks from 'Ducks Helping Heroes'